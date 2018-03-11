NCAA Tournament by the odds: Las Vegas’ opening betting lines

Sunday, March 11, 2018 | 4:35 p.m.
Betting action on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament used to not pick up until Wednesday, the day before the round of 64 marathon begins.
That’s no longer the case, as the record $439.5 million wagered statewide on basketball last March helps indicate. Although the majority of gamblers will still wait until closer to tip-off, the demand to bet starts immediately upon the reveal of the 68-team field.
And oddsmakers are increasingly ready to supply the odds in that time frame. Betting lines for the first set of this year’s games were up within 30 minutes of the bracket being set on Sunday at a number of sports books around town.
The Golden Nugget was among the first shops to post numbers.
Check out all of the downtown property’s opening lines below.
First Four
No. 11 seed UCLA minus-3 vs. No. 11 seed Saint Bonaventure
No. 11 seed Arizona State pick’em vs. No. 11 seed Syracuse
No. 16 seed Radford minus-3.5 vs. No. 16 seed Long Island-Brooklyn
No. 16 seed Texas Southern minus-5 vs. No. 16 seed North Carolina Central
South Region
No. 1 seed Virginia minus-22.5 vs. No. 16 seed UMBC
No. 9 seed Creighton minus-1.5 vs. No 8 seed Kansas State
No. 5 seed Kentucky minus-5.5 vs. No. 12 seed Davidson
No. 4 seed Arizona minus-8 vs. No. 13 seed Buffalo
No. 6 seed Miami minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago
No. 3 seed Tennessee minus-13.5 vs. No. 14 seed Wright State
No. 7 seed UNR minus-1.5 vs. No. 10 seed Texas
No. 2 seed Cincinnati minus-16 vs. No. 15 seed Georgia State
East Region
No. 8 seed Virginia Tech minus-2 vs. No. 9 seed Alabama
No. 5 seed West Virginia minus-9.5 vs. No. 12 Murray State
No. 4 seed Wichita State minus-12 vs. No. 13 seed Marshall
No. 3 seed Texas Tech minus-12 vs. No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin
No. 10 seed Butler minus-1 vs. No. 7 seed Arkansas
No. 2 seed Purdue minus-21 vs. No. 15 seed Cal-State Fullerton
Midwest Region
No. 1 seed Kansas minus-15.5 vs. No. 16 seed Penn
No. 8 seed Seton Hall pick’em vs. No. 9 seed NC State
No. 5 seed Clemson minus-4.5 vs. No. 12 seed New Mexico State
No. 4 seed Auburn minus-11 vs. No. 13 seed College Of Charleston
No. 3 seed Michigan State minus-13.5 vs. No. 14 seed Bucknell
No. 7 seed Rhode Island pick’em vs. No. 10 seed Oklahoma
No. 2 seed Duke minus-21 vs. No. 15 seed Iona
West Region
No. 8 seed Missouri minus-1.5 vs. No. 9 seed Florida State
No. 5 seed Ohio State minus-8.5 vs. No. 12 seed South Dakota State
No. 4 seed Gonzaga minus-11.5 vs. No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro
No. 6 seed Houston minus-3.5 vs. No. 11 seed San Diego State
No. 3 seed Michigan minus-11 vs. No. 14 seed Montana
No. 7 seed Texas A&M minus-4.5 vs. No. 10 seed Providence
No. 2 seed North Carolina minus-17.5 vs. No. 15 seed Lipscomb
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
