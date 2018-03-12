Vegas Play of the Day: Hartford at San Diego

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Hartford at San Diego, Total Over 138.5, $990 to win $900: It doesn’t matter how many points the teams playing in college basketball’s lower-tier tournaments scored per game during the regular season. In the first round of these events, there’s little defense being played.

Some teams are excited to be in the postseason and give a solid effort. But many others could care less and the contest turns into street basketball with quick offensive shots.

For example, in the initial CollegeInsider.com games today, both went over the points total. In the Central Michigan-Fort Wayne game, 183 points were scored. In the last CIT game of the day, expect a similar effort from Hartford and San Diego.

San Diego only yielded 65 points per game this season, which ranks 31st nationally out of more than 300 teams. San Diego also struggles to score with an average of 69 points per game, or 279th nationally. On a normal day, those two stats would yield to a wager on the total under.

But, remember, at this stage of the season, all the numbers are meaningless.

Current Standings: Granger (17-12, $13,079), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (23-23, $8,570), Grimala (11-18, $5,115)

