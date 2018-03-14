Vegas Play of the Day: Arizona State vs. Syracuse

AP Photo/Matt York

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Arizona State minus-1.5 vs. Syracuse: $330 to win $300

No college basketball team in the country is happier to see the end of conference play than Arizona State.

The Sun Devils started the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, beating NCAA tournament teams San Diego State, Kansas State, Xavier and Kansas on their way to a top-five ranking. Arizona State was 12-0 entering Pac-12 play, then the wheels began to fall off.

The Sun Devils were lucky to get into the tournament after finishing 8-10 within the league and exiting the conference tournament early with an embarrassing loss to Colorado. But now they get a fresh start, against a team that isn’t as familiar with them as the Pac-12 opponents.

Syracuse is another team considered lucky to be here, finishing 10th in the ACC with a mediocre record of 23-10 overall. The Orange struggled mightily against top competition, going 1-7 versus teams ranked in the top-25.

This game will be a battle of styles, with the Sun Devils’ 14th-ranked offense going head-to-head with Syracuse’s 16th-ranked defense. I think Arizona State’s sharp-shooting will be able to score over the stifling zone defense. Leading-scorers Shannon Evans II and Kodi Justice can both be dangerous from 3-point range and if they’re on, it’ll break Syracuse’s zone.

Current Standings: Granger (17-12, $13,079), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (24-23, $9,470), Grimala (11-18, $4,915)