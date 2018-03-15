Vegas Play at the Day: Kentucky vs. Davidson

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Kentucky minus-5 vs Davidson at San Diego, $550 to win $500: While perennial national champion contender Kentucky has struggled this season, even slipping out of the top 25, the Wildcats found their mojo last week. They won the Southeastern Conference tournament and appear to be playing their best basketball of the season. Watch out.

Davidson won its way into the field by upsetting Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 finals. The line is just minus-5 against Kentucky because Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge, who averages 21 points per game, could be the best player on the court. Also, Davidson has good guard play in averaging 17.1 assists per game.

But Kentucky averages 38.8 rebounds per game and will have a distinct size advantage on the interior. Davidson averages just 32 rebounds per game, which ranks 306th nationally. Kentucky should be able to wear down the opponent and pull away late for a double-digit win.

Current Standings:Granger (17-12, $13,079), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (24-23, $9,470), Grimala (11-18, $4,915)

