Vegas Play of the Day: UNR vs. Texas

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

UNR minus-1 vs. Texas: $990 to win $900

UNR stumbled down the stretch, losing two of its final three games — both to eventual league champion San Diego State — but the NCAA tournament represents a new start against a new opponent that isn't as familiar with the Wolf Pack as the rest of the Mountain West.

When No. 7 UNR tips off against No. 10 Texas at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Nashville, it will be a clash of styles. Texas is an interior-based team, led by shot-blocking center Mohamed Bamba. The freshman big man has been a game-changer on defense, swatting 3.7 shots per game and helping the Longhorns field an elite defense in the paint. With the 6-foot-11 Bamba patrolling the middle, Texas opponents have scored just 1.057 points per possession on shots around the rim, which ranks 20th nationally.

The problem with that is, UNR isn't interested in scoring around the basket. More than 40 percent of the Pack's field goal attempts come from beyond the 3-point arc, and they are one the country's best outside-shooting teams. For the season, UNR made 39.8 percent of its 3-pointers, good for 22nd nationally, and a week off should give the Pack fresh legs to launch with abandon.

Texas is a solid team, but UNR plays an extreme style of offense — shooting off the dribble, shooting off screens — just shooting, always, in every situation. It can take some getting used to, and Texas isn't configured to stretch its defense 20 feet away from the basket.

If the Wolf Pack shoots anywhere near their season average from long distance, they'll win this game, cover the (tiny) spread and move on to the round of 32.

Current Standings: Granger (17-13, $12,749), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (24-23-1, $9,470), Grimala (11-18, $4,915)