Vegas Play of the Day: West Virginia vs. Marshall

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

West Virginia vs. Marshall under 158: $330 to win $300

The Marshall Thundering Herd are a great story, and have one of the best offenses in all of the NCAA.

Marshall ranks 11th in both points per game (84.2) and assists per game (17.1), but that was mostly against Conference USA. Let’s face it, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky don’t play defense like West Virginia does, because few teams do.

I think the “Press Virginia” defense will force Marshall into turnovers, and get them off their usual offensive rhythm.

It’s tempting to go for West Virginia minus-13, but I don’t know if I trust the Mountaineers offense enough so the under is the safer play.

Current Standings:Granger (17-13, $12,749), Keefer (27-23-1, $10,446), Brewer (24-23-1, $9,470), Grimala (13-18, $6,815)