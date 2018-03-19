Vegas Play of the Day: Stanford at Oklahoma State

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Stanford at Oklahoma State, Total Over 154, $770 to win $700: Both Stanford and Oklahoma State each scored more than 80 points in their opening round game of the National Invitational Tournament.

The lower-tier college basketball postseason events are typically high-scoring in the initial rounds, when teams are playing through the emotions of not making the NCAA Tournament and arguably going through the motions. The up-and-down style of play resembles the NBA All-Star game, where defense rarely played.

Both teams average about 75 points scored and surrendered per game, meaning the total could come down to the wire. That’s when late fouls will push the game over the number.

Current Standings: Granger (17-14, $12,419), Keefer (27-23-1, $10,446), Brewer (24-23-1, $9,470), Grimala (13-18, $6,815)

