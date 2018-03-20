Vegas Play of the Day: Penn State at Marquette

Penn State plus-2.5 vs. Marquette: $550 to win $500

I don’t know why, but for some reason, I filled out an NIT bracket this year. It ended up with Penn State reaching the championship game.

Two down, two to go. The Nittany Lions are on track, but tonight’s game in Milwaukee will present their toughest challenge in having the chance to cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden.

Luckily, they match up well with the Golden Eagles. Penn State chases teams off of the three-point line as well as anyone in the nation, and shooting 3s is more or less all Marquette wants to do.

Marquette’s defensive numbers are mediocre, so look for Penn State point guard Tony Carr to once again direct an efficient offensive attack. Carr has scored at least 20 points in six of nine games over the last month.

Penn State was talented enough to make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Nittany Lions are therefore more than capable of winning the NIT.

Current Standings: Granger (17-14, $12,419), Keefer (27-23-1, $10,446), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,700), Grimala (13-18, $6,815)

