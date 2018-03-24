Vegas Play of the Day: Florida State vs. Michigan

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Florida State vs. Michigan under 143.5 points: $440 to win $400

There’s not much I’m certain about on today’s college basketball card, but I think there’s a good chance both the Seminoles and Wolverines bear down on defense with a shot to get to the Final Four on the line.

Limiting opponents’ looks has delivered Michigan to the Elite Eight — not the type of scoring onslaught on display in its win over Texas A&M on Thursday. It’s been a top five team in defensive efficiency all season.

Florida State hasn’t been anywhere near that, but it seems to have shored up a lot of defensive issues in the NCAA Tournament. All three of the Seminoles’ games have gone under, as they seemed to have made adjustments that have left bookmakers behind.

This line is inflated a point or two — and could shoot higher — with sports books anticipating over money. But these are not over teams, not right now.

Current Standings: Granger (17-14, $12,419), Keefer (28-23-1, $10,946), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,500), Grimala (13-19, $5,765)

