Vegas Play of the Day: Western Kentucky vs. Utah in NIT

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Western Kentucky vs. Utah, Total Over 139.5, $770 to win $700: If Western Kentucky can dictate the pace of the play — which it should — this National Invitational Tournament semifinal game will easily go over the points total. Western Kentucky plays at a fast pace, scoring 92, 79 and 79 in its previous three NIT games.

Utah, however, is more deliberate in its offensive approach. It scores just 73.8 points per game, which ranks 178th nationally out of more than 300 teams. More troubling for total-over backers is Utah only surrenders 68 points per game, which means Western Kentucky could find scoring difficult.

The game is expected to be closely contested, which favors the points total over because there could be fouls at the end to extend the game.

Current Standings: Granger (17-15, $11,759), Keefer (29-23-1, $11,346), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,500), Grimala (13-19, $5,565)

