Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

San Diego Padres plus-108 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: $300 to win $324

It’s exciting when the official Play of the Day sports book, the South Point, has the best price in town on a side you like. Especially when it’s Opening Day.

A lot of people are picking the Brewers as a sleeper team this year, which appears to have extended into their first game as they dominate the action at San Diego. Milwaukee made a dramatic 13-win leap last season, but I’m not convinced they continue building on it this year.

The Brewers may sneak into a wild card, but they’re no more likely than the Padres, a team that should be improved. Milwaukee has the better starter tonight, as Chase Anderson takes on San Diego’s Clayton Richard but the gap isn’t as wide as this line implies.

The Padres shouldn’t be an underdog at home to start the season; the Brewers shouldn’t be a favorite on the road. There’s value here to start the baseball season.

Current Standings: Granger (17-15, $11,559), Keefer (29-23-1, $11,346), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,500), Grimala (13-19, $5,565)

