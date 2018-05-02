Vegas Play of the Day: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins under 6 goals at plus-105: $300 to win $315

Both defenses tightened in Game 2 of this series. The Lightning and the Bruins should only go further in that direction as their Eastern Conference semifinal clash transitions to Boston for Game 3.

It was always going to take some time for Tampa Bay and Boston to figure out how to stop each other. They’re two of the best offensive teams in the league, but they aren’t deficient at the other end.

Both Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Boston goalie Tukka Rask have played brilliantly at times this season. They’ve had consistency issues, sure, but help should come through tonight in front of them.

The betting market is too dazzled by both teams’ offense to know when it’s time to lean away from betting on goals. More than 80 percent of the money is on the over to make for a slight mispricing.

This should continue to be a great series — just not only for the offense anymore.

Current Standings: Keefer (32-26-1, $11,301), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (24-27-1, $5,170), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

