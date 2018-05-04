Vegas Play of the Day: Phillies at Nationals

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Washington Nationals minus-130 vs. Philadelphia: $520 to win $400: The Nationals enter on a five-game winning streak and starter Gio Gonzalez is coming off his best start of the season. On April 29, Gonzalez limited Arizona to one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts to earn the win.

Meanwhile, Philly starter Nick Pivetta surrendered four runs in five innings in his most recent outing. Pivetta, however, has been solid most of the season with the Phillies winning in his other five starts. That’s a good thing for Washington backers, because it’s forced oddsmakers to only list the Nationals as a small minus-130 favorites.

There’s good value in betting the home team.

Current Standings: Keefer (33-26-1, $11,616), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (24-27-1, $5,170), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

