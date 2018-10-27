Vegas Play of the Day: New Mexico at Utah State

Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Utah State minus-20 vs. New Mexico, $550 to win $500: Utah State has covered the spread in six of its seven games this season. The Aggies also have won six consecutive games outright — it’s lone blemish was a seven-point loss to Michigan State.

Utah State is fourth nationally in scoring at 47.7 points per game, and 39th in points allowed at 22 per game.

While New Mexico is slightly better than expected in the preseason, the Lobos have lost three of their last four games and scored just seven points last week. It will be tough for them to keep the score respectable on the road.

Current Standings: Keefer (12-12-1, $8,181), Grimala (10-8, $7,815), Brewer (5-11-1, $4,600)

