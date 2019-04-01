Vegas Play of the Day: Suns vs. Cavaliers

John Locher / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Phoenix Suns minus-2 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, $550 to win $500:

These are two of the worst teams in the NBA, and on Monday night I have no doubt they'll give bare-minimum effort as they play out the string. Phoenix has two advantages, however. First, the Suns are at home, which should give them a bit of a boost in a game that will otherwise be devoid of energy. And secondly, they have the best player, as Devin Booker will continue to go hard in his attempt to score as many points as possible no matter how bad his team is.

In an otherwise unwatchable contest, I think those factors give Phoenix the slight upper hand.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (19-19-2, $9,640) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-20-1, $3,050)