Vegas Play of the Day: Rockets at Clippers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Rockets minus-1.5 at Los Angeles Clippers: $440 to win $400

The Rockets only being favored by 1.5 jumped right off the page to me. I get that they played last night, but it was in Sacramento somewhat negating the travel disadvantages, even if fatigue still exists. They have won three in a row and are looking to fend off Portland to keep a hold of third place in the Western Conference. The Clippers will be rested, having not played since Sunday. They are in the middle of a four-game homestand and have won eight of their last nine.

This could be a playoff preview if the standings hold, and neither team will want to show the other that much. If that's the case, give me the team with more talent and the league MVP. I'll take Houston and the points.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-30-2, $9,546), Brewer (19-19-2, $9,640) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (20-20-1, $3,550)