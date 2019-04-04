Vegas Play of the Day: Angels at Rangers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Angels minus-130 vs. Texas Rangers, $780 to win $600: I can’t see the Angels losing their home opener, even with Matt Harvey as the starting pitcher. Harvey wasn’t terrible in his first start of the season last week, allowing two runs in six innings against Oakland.

While Harvey is not the same pitching ace of a few seasons ago, he’s still a capable starter worthy of a small wager. That’s especially true considering the opponent.

Edinson Vólquez, the Texas starter, gave up four runs in four innings in his first start of the season. Also, the Rangers bullpen has been troublesome in the early stages of the season, allowing opponents to hit .296. The bullpen’s earned run average is 4.85, which means once Vólquez is out of the game, the Angels will have the ability to scores some late runs.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-19-2, $9,140) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21