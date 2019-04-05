Vegas Play of the Day: Brewers vs. Cubs

Carlos Osorio / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Milwaukee Brewers minus-122 vs. Chicago Cubs, $732 to win $600:

The Brewers have gotten off to a hot start this season, winning six of their first seven games. The Cubs, on the other hand, have been a mess, winning just once so far (1-5). The Chicago bullpen has been especially disastrous, blowing three saves already, while posting an 8.86 ERA, which is the second-worst in all of baseball.

Until Chicago gets its relief situation figured out, I'll take Milwaukee every time. Led by brilliant closer Josh Hader (5 IP, 10 Ks, 0 ER), the Brewers' pen has an ERA of 2.73.

When this game gets down to the final innings, I know which side I want my money on. Give me the Brewers and the relievers who can actually get outs.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-20-2, $8,360) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)