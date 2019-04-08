Vegas Play of the Day: Texas Tech vs. Virginia

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas Tech Even on the moneyline vs. Virginia: $500 to win $500

I'll admit I was surprised when I saw that the line this morning was Virginia minus-1. I thought the Cavaliers would be a heavier favorite, and came in with the plan to take Texas Tech and the points, then saw a moneyline bet would be an even payout, and here we are.

I was enamored with the way the Red Raiders suffocated Michigan State in the semifinals on Saturday. Their run to the final has been impressive, knocking off Buffalo, Michigan and Michigan State all by double-digits and beating No. 1 seed Gonzaga by six. The job Chris Beard has done is tremendous, and fun to watch as long as you can put the UNLV shunning out of your mind.

That's not to say Virginia will roll over. This is a team that dealt all year with the UMBC taunts and they would happily trade a historic upset against them in exchange for a national championship one year later.

This is going to be a great game, and Vegas agrees with a one-point line. But Texas Tech will not only keep the game within a point, but enough to complete the improbable run.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-31-2, $9,216), Brewer (19-19-2, $8,460) Emerson (7-6, $6,602), Grimala (21-20-1, $4,050)