Vegas Play of the Day: Brewers at Angels

Jeff Roberson / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Milwaukee Brewers minus-$140 at Los Angeles Angels: $420 to win $300

The Brewers are playing really good baseball, leading the National League Central Division with an 8-3 record, and playing on the road hasn’t been a problem either, as evidenced by the Brewers’ 3-1 record away from home.

And there’s no kind way to put it — Matt Harvey is just a bad pitcher. The Angels' starter was good once, but he has been terrible for three seasons now. He allowed 10 hits, two home runs and eight earned runs in his last start, which lasted just four innings.

Milwaukee will tee off on Harvey and win this game.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-31-2, $9,216), Brewer (19-19-2, $8,460) Emerson (7-7, $6,102), Grimala (21-20-1, $4,050)