April 14, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Cardinals vs. Reds

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

St. Louis Cardinals minus-1.5 at plus-130, $500 to win $650: Run line wagers aren’t considered wise when handicapping baseball, a sport with a 162-game schedule and plenty of underdogs winning outright on a daily basis. Finding a favorite to win, and win by two or more runs, is no easy task. But because the run-line odds often come at a plus-price, many recreational bettors tend to parlay a few of them together with hopes of a better payday.

St. Louis is worth playing today. Firstly, they are the listed as the visiting team for the neutral site contest in Mexico, meaning they’ll get one extra at-bat to score. Secondly, Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 earned run average last season, and is one of the National League’s more dependable starters. While he is 1-1 with a 6.18 ERA in the initial three weeks of 2019, the law averages will eventually take over and Mikolas will revert to his dominating ways.

That should start today against the Reds, a team he beat twice in one week last season.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-33-2, $8,266), Brewer (19-19-2, $8,260) Emerson (7-7, $5,902), Grimala (21-21-1, $3,630)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

