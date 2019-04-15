Las Vegas Sun

April 15, 2019

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

Sports betting:

Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Clippers

Curry

Tony Dejak / AP

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates in the second half of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

By (contact)

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Golden State Warriors minus-13.5, $660 to win $600: Golden State won Game 1 by a score of 121-104, and unless L.A. coach Doc Rivers changes up his game plan, Game 2 will look pretty similar. The Clippers chose to stick their best defender, guard Patrick Beverly, on Kevin Durant in Game 1; that allowed Steph Curry to roam unchecked and toss up 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting. That's the same defensive scheme L.A. used in the teams' final regular-season matchup, and Golden State won that one in a blowout as well.

It may not matter in the long run, because there is no "good" answer for defending Golden State. But not using your best defender on Curry is a mistake and the Warriors will win by 20 points if L.A. tries it again.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-33-2, $8,266), Brewer (20-19-2, $8,910) Emerson (7-7, $5,902), Grimala (21-21-1, $3,630)