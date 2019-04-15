Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Clippers

Tony Dejak / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Golden State Warriors minus-13.5, $660 to win $600: Golden State won Game 1 by a score of 121-104, and unless L.A. coach Doc Rivers changes up his game plan, Game 2 will look pretty similar. The Clippers chose to stick their best defender, guard Patrick Beverly, on Kevin Durant in Game 1; that allowed Steph Curry to roam unchecked and toss up 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting. That's the same defensive scheme L.A. used in the teams' final regular-season matchup, and Golden State won that one in a blowout as well.

It may not matter in the long run, because there is no "good" answer for defending Golden State. But not using your best defender on Curry is a mistake and the Warriors will win by 20 points if L.A. tries it again.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-33-2, $8,266), Brewer (20-19-2, $8,910) Emerson (7-7, $5,902), Grimala (21-21-1, $3,630)