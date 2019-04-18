Vegas Play of the Day: Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Denver Nuggets plus-4.5 at San Antonio Spurs: $550 to win $500

Few things in life have caused me more strife than betting against Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and yet certain situations call for it. Tonight calls for it. An 11.5-point line move calls for it.

The Nuggets were 7-point favorites against the Spurs on Tuesday — and even covered, shaking off a rocky first half to win 114-105. Sure, they didn’t look very good doing it and now must go on the road, but no adjustment should be this gigantic.

The Nuggets have been the better team than the Spurs all season. They have far and away the best player on the floor in Nikola Jokic.

Popovich remains the main, or perhaps only, concern with backing the Nuggets. But Mike Malone is no slouch and might be one of the most underrated coaches in the NBA.

He brought the Nuggets back in Game 2 and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they’ve now regained the efficiency they showed for most of the regular season. It’s a really tall task for Popovich to cover this number.

If he does, I’m imposing a soft moratorium on betting against the Spurs for the rest of the postseason.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-19-2, $9,210), Keefer (30-33-2, $8,266), Emerson (7-7, $5,702), Grimala (21-22-1, $2,970)

