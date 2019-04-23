Vegas Play of the Day: Golden Knights at Sharks

Jae C. Hong/AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks over 6, plus-15, $500 to win $575: The Golden Knights have scored in bunches at various times throughout the series, and San Jose goaltender Martin Jones can usually be counted on to allow a bad goal or two. And Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury joins him in the unreliable club after giving up two super-soft goals in Game 6, including the overtime game-winner.

With the two netminders engaging in the opposite of a pitcher's duel, look for Vegas to win a shootout with a final score somewhere in the range of 5-3.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-20-2, $8,680), Keefer (31-33-2, $8,766), Emerson (7-7, $5,702), Grimala (21-22-1, $2,970)