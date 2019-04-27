Vegas Play of the Day: Oakland at Toronto

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Toronto Blue Jays plus-100 vs. Oakland A’s, $500 to win $500: This play is mostly because of the home field advantage the Blue Jays will have this afternoon at the Rogers Centre. Saturday is always one of the best-attended days of the week for baseball in a long 162-game season. Mix in the hype and interest surrounding rookie phenom Vlad Guerrero Jr., who made his big league debut on Friday, and this won’t be some ordinary game in the first month of the season.

More important, the Blue Jays have some momentum after winning Friday against Oakland on a game-ending home run in the ninth inning. The celebration, as expected, wasn’t tame.

Even more important, Oakland starter Brett Anderson didn’t make it out of the third inning in his most recent start because of an ankle injury. He surrendered two runs and four hits, and surrendered those stats against the team he’ll face today — Toronto.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-20-2, $8,685), Keefer (30-35-2, $7,216), Emerson (7-7, $5,302), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

