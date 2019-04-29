Vegas Play of the Day: Dodgers at Giants

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Dodgers minus-150 at San Francisco Giants: $450 to win $300

Jeff Samardzija is on the bump for the Giants tonight, and he's had a good start to the year. He's struggled with lefties, and the Dodgers will pound him with lefties.

Four of the first five hitters in Los Angeles' lineup tonight, including the red-hot Joc Pedersen and Cody Bellinger, who have 24 homers between them. Bellinger is making an MVP case, and Pedersen has an OPS of 1.006 despite a .241 batting average.

Oracle Park eats up homers, particularly once the sun is all the way down, but the Dodgers aren't going to need to leave the yard to tee off on Samardzija. Kenta Maeda has struggled in April for the Dodgers, but the offense should give him enough support to give the road favorites a victory tonight.

Current Standings: Brewer (22-20-2, $9,185), Keefer (31-35-2, $7,616), Emerson (7-7, $5,302), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)