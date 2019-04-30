Vegas Play of the Day: Reds at Mets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

New York Mets plus-105 vs. Cincinnati Reds: $300 to win $315: Mets starter Jason Vargas has given up just one run in each of his last two starts. Vargas, though, has lasted just four innings in each of those outings and isn’t considered a quality pitcher by any means. And, to make matters worse, he is sporting a 7.20 earned run average in the first month of the season.

Yet, he’s facing the Reds, a team with a .212 batting average. And the Reds have a 5-10 record in road games. That’s enough for a small wager on the Mets.

Current Standings: Brewer (22-20-2, $9,185), Keefer (31-35-2, $7,616), Emerson (7-8, $4,852), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

