Vegas Play of the Day: Red Sox at Yankees

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Yankees at Red Sox, Total Over 10.5, $550 to win $500: The last six meetings between baseball’s most notable rivals have gone over the points total, including games featuring 22, 30 and 20 runs. There’s no reason to doubt tonight will be different — small ballpark in New York and perfect weather where the ball will travel.

The Yankees have lost in starter James Paxton’s five most-recent starts, including last week against Boston when he surrendered seven earned runs and four home runs in four innings. And the Yankees, of course, set a MLB record this season with a home run in 31 consecutive games.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (0-2, $8,500), Brewer (1-3, $8,620), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).

