Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Giants

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Giants minus-110 vs. Nationals, $550 to win $500: Washington starter Erick Fedde, a UNLV product, has struggled with consistency all season, as he’s repeatedly gone from the big leagues to the minor leagues. In his last outing, for example, Fedde didn’t make it out of the fourth inning in surrendering nine runs. He walked four and gave up two home runs.

The Giants are one of baseball’s hottest teams over the last month, going from out-of-playoff contention to a few games within qualifying for the wild card. Jeff Samardzija, tonight’s starter, has a solid 3.74 earned run average on the season, including a three-hitter over six innings at Philadelphia in his most recent outing.

Samardzija is the better pitcher. The Giants are the more-desperate team, especially with Washington in the second wild card spot, and just 2.5 games ahead of San Francisco.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (0-2, $8,500), Brewer (1-4, $7,870), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).

