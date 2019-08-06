Las Vegas Sun

August 6, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Lynx at Dream

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Lynx minus-4.5 at Atlanta Dream, $440 to win $400:

This is a classic case of a decent team facing a really not-good team and home-court advantage not being able to help the not-good team.

The Lynx are not the powerhouse of years past this season, coming into tonight's contest a game under .500. They still have three All-Stars, and Sylvia Fowles is averaging nearly a double-double every night. Four players average double-figure point totals for a team that has scored more points than it has allowed.

Then there's Atlanta. The Dream are riding a seven-game losing streak going back to their last win on July 7. They've scored a league-worst 69.5 points per game while allowing 78.1. They were one of two teams to not have an All-Star. Don't expect their losing streak to end tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (1-2, $8,800), Brewer (1-5, $7,320), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).