Vegas Play of the Day: Padres at Mariners

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

San Diego Padres minus-130 at Seattle, $520 to win $400: Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi, in his first Major League Baseball season after a long stint in Japan, has faded in the second half of the season. The Mariners have lost in his last six starts, as his earned run average has ballooned to 5.49, including surrendering four home runs over four innings in his last start.

Kikuchi’s fastball barely reaches into the low 90s, and as a result, he has just 84 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched — an awful rate. He’s yielded 137 hits, or more than one hit per inning.

Kikuchi was successful early in the season with his off-speed pitches as he faced MLB hitters for the first time. Well, those hitters have caught up to his deception, and the results have been ugly.

Look for the Padres to score early and often.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (2-2, $9,200), Brewer (1-5, $7,320), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).

