Vegas Play of the Day: Angels vs. Pirates

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Angels minus-138 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $500 to win $310: This isn't a bet on the Angels as much as it's a bet against the Pirates. After emerging as a pleasant surprise through the first half of the season, Pittsburgh has crashed hard since the All-Star break, posting a 4-24 record to drop to 48-69 and last place in the NL Central.

The Angels are struggling themselves, losing eight of their last 10, but this isn't about them. Pittsburgh is playing almost historically bad baseball right now, and I'm betting it will continue.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (2-3, $8,870), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (2-6, $7,200).