Vegas Play of the Day: Padres at Phillies

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Philadelphia Phillies minus-105 vs. San Diego Padres, $525 to win $500: Every MLB team has stretches of good play and others of bad play throughout the course of the six month, 162-game season. The Phillies are currently hot, entering today’s game with San Diego on a four-game winning streak and eyeing a playoff push with much momentum.

Las Vegan Bryce Harper has been on a tear with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last three games. Other Philly batters are also confident, especially with the organization this week bringing back respected hitting coach Charlie Manuel. In games since Manuel has returned, the Phillies have combined for 26 runs and 35 hits.

Manuel, unfortunately for Phillies fans, can do nothing to help their horrid pitching staff. Zach Eflin, who earlier this month was regulated to the bullpen, returns to the rotation to start. Philly has lost in the last nine games he’s appeared in — hence the favorable minus-105 betting line.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-4, $8,730), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (2-6, $7,200).

