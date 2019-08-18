Vegas Play of the Day: Cubs vs. Pirates

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Pittsburgh Pirates plus-145 vs. Chicago Cubs, $300 to win $425: This pick could be labeled bizarre when considering the Pirates have a 6-25 record since the all-star break. But they appear to be coming out of the slump, having won three of their last five games. Additionally, the two defeats have been a combined three runs.

Pittsburgh starts top prospect Mitch Keller, who in his return from the minor leagues on Monday limited the Angels to one run in five innings.

Chicago struggles when playing away from Wrigley Field with a 24-39 road record. While this is a neutral site game in Williamsport, Pa., the Cubsâ€™ non-home game difficulties make this matchup significantly more even. It merits a small wager on Pittsburgh.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-4, $8,730), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (2-7, $6,675).

