Vegas Play of the Day: Florida vs. Miami

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Florida minus-7 vs. Miami in Orlando: $880 to win $800

I really thought about forcing myself to bet something else in order to not be so repetitive. But this is far and away the best-looking option on the board for college football's soft opening.

Florida was a force at the end of last season behind underrated first-year coach Dan Mullen, winning its final three games by an average of 35 points per game. Miami was more like a feather, getting swatted down repeatedly including in a 35-3 Pinstripe Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

Schedule this game for January and Florida is probably a 10.5-point favorite. Where does the extra field goal-plus come from?

Beats me. Florida has more roster and coaching continuity. The Gators have the better efficiency projections by a wide margin.

Nothing is a sure thing in college football, especially not this early, but this looks like a gift of a line.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-4, $7,005), Brewer (2-8, $6,175)

