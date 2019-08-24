Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Currently: 87° — Complete forecast

0

Vegas Play of the Day: Florida vs. Miami

By (contact)

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Florida minus-7 vs. Miami in Orlando: $880 to win $800

I really thought about forcing myself to bet something else in order to not be so repetitive. But this is far and away the best-looking option on the board for college football's soft opening.

Florida was a force at the end of last season behind underrated first-year coach Dan Mullen, winning its final three games by an average of 35 points per game. Miami was more like a feather, getting swatted down repeatedly including in a 35-3 Pinstripe Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

Schedule this game for January and Florida is probably a 10.5-point favorite. Where does the extra field goal-plus come from?

Beats me. Florida has more roster and coaching continuity. The Gators have the better efficiency projections by a wide margin.

Nothing is a sure thing in college football, especially not this early, but this looks like a gift of a line.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-4, $7,005), Brewer (2-8, $6,175)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy