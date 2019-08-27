Vegas Play of the Day: Sun at Storm

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Connecticut Sun plus-115 at Seattle Storm: $400 to win $460

It's all about seeding at this point for both teams. They have both clinched a playoff spot, but only one of the teams has a shot at the top seed, or at least to keep a hold on a top-two seed.

Seattle is the No. 6 team in the league, fighting for home court. That the Storm are as strong as they are without two of the league's best players this season is impressive, but they're not quite in the same tier as the Sun.

Connecticut has been one of the league's best teams since the season's opening bell and has a real shot of catching Washington for the top seed for the postseason. The Sun are coming off a double-digit loss and are looking to finish the West Coast swing on a high note. They have also beaten Seattle twice this season. They should win straight up, even as a 1.5-point underdog.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-1, $11,365), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-5, $6,125), Brewer (2-8, $5,975)