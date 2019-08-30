Vegas Play of the Day: Wisconsin at South Florida

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Wisconsin minus-11 at South Florida: $550 to win $500

Both these teams are coming off highly disappointing seasons, but one is poised to make a turnaround and the other is not. Wisconsin should get back to its smothering ways, and it’s got the perfect first victim.

South Florida will not be able to handle Wisconsin’s physicality up front. That was a weakness for the Bulls last year and contributed to them losing four straight to end the season.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award last season but is now practically a forgotten man. He’ll put up big yardage totals tonight to get back on the national radar.

Wisconsin is in the nation’s top 10 in returning production on offense, and that’s bad news for South Florida. And the Badgers are always strong defensively — even in last year’s down year.

Laying points on the road isn’t always fun but here’s a spot where there’s definite value.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-1, $11,365), Emerson (4-5, $8,750), Keefer (2-5, $5,925), Brewer (2-8, $5,575)

