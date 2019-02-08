Vegas Play of the Day: Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Jim Mone / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

New Orleans Pelicans minus-6 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: $330 to win $300

There’s a perception that the Pelicans are engulfed in turmoil and done. There are solid reasons for the theory: Namely, their failure to trade a disgruntled Anthony Davis while getting worse by dealing away Nikola Mirotic.

New Orleans hasn’t played like a team on the verge of implosion, though. On the contrary, the Pelicans have covered in five straight games, including close losses to the Nuggets and Rockets.

They look like they’re in a position to snag a sixth straight cash tonight. Minnesota is not an advantageous position, playing its third road game in four nights, including a 122-112 loss in Orlando on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves have lost six straight, and usually when there are two teams on such divergent runs, the odds (over)compensate. That’s not happening here, as this is the same number of points New Orleans gave to Minnesota in a game earlier this season at Smoothie King Center.

The lack of adjustment is because no one expects much out of the Pelicans anymore. But they shouldn’t be written off just yet.

Current Standings: Keefer (26-22-2, $11,896), Brewer (16-15-2, $11,490), Emerson (3-3, $7,242), Grimala (15-15-1, $4,650)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.