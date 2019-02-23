Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas at Texas Tech

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Kansas plus-7 at Texas Tech, $990 to win $900: One theory in sports handicapping is simple: Always side with the more storied program. Kansas is one of college basketball’s blue bloods and seemingly always in contention for a long NCAA Tournament run. Texas Tech has been great this season — even better than Kansas, arguably — but it’s still Texas Tech. And it’s still Kansas.

Kansas backers get seven points in what, at least on paper, appears to be an evenly matched game. Sure, the fans in Lubbock, Texas, will surely be out in full force for this opponent, especially since Texas Tech is in the running to break Kansas’ long run as the Big 12 Conference regular season champion.

But Kansas won’t go down without a fight. While the Jayhawks rely on many younger players because of injuries, it’s still Kansas — a program with a who’s who of talented players. And Kansas hasn’t played in a week, meaning they’ve had plenty of time to prepare and game plan.

Kansas is ranked 12th nationally by the Associated Press. Texas Tech is No. 14. Yet, Texas Tech is favored by seven points. There’s no way the home court advantage is that significant.

Current Standings: Brewer (16-16-2, $10,910), Keefer (26-24-2, $10,906), Emerson (3-3, $6,842), Grimala (15-16-1, $3,650)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21