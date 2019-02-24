Vegas Play of the Day: Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Chase Elliott minus-110 vs. Denny Hamlin: $440 to win $400

I’m writing this Sunday Play of the Day a couple of days early, which has therefore severely limited the betting options. And since I’ve already burned enough of my bankroll on the Alliance of American Football, I’m going to look toward the oval track.

Specifically, the proposition matchup wagers posted on today’s race in Atlanta because they’re giving a great opportunity to simultaneously buy low and sell high. A week ago, Elliott would have probably been the favorite in this head-to-head.

The hotshot young driver broke out toward the end of last season when it appeared the veteran Hamlin was on a decline. Things have changed now that Hamlin broke a 47-race winless streak last week at Daytona.

I’m not much of a NASCAR aficionado, but I know it’s not wise to pay an inflated price after one strong showing in any sport. Hamlin needs to prove he’s poised to rejoin the top of the race ranks beyond one (albeit big) win.

For now, Elliott looks like the one set up for a better season.

Current Standings: Keefer (26-24-2, $10,706), Brewer (17-16-2, $9,920) Emerson (3-3, $6,442), Grimala (15-16-1, $3,450)

