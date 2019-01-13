Vegas Play of the Day: Rockets at Magic

Richard Shotwell / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Rockets minus-5 at Orlando Magic, $440 to win $400: There are a few golden rules when betting the NBA. One used the most: Fade a team that played the night before. That’s especially true if the contest was closely contested.

The Magic grabbed one of their best wins of the season last night by beating the Boston Celtics at home in a game not decided until the final seconds. The Magic, already short on quality players, simply don’t have enough rested players to hang with James Harden — one of the league’s unquestioned by best players — and the Rockets.

Orlando scores just 103 points per game, which is one of the lowest outputs in the league. The Rockets average 111 points per game. I just don’t see Orlando matching the Rockets basket for basket.

Current Standings: Brewer (15-12-1, $11,760), Keefer (25-19-2, $11,756), Emerson (1-3, $6,862), Grimala (13-13-1, $4,630)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21