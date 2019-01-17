Vegas Play of the Day: Thunder vs. Lakers

Craig Mitchelldyer / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Oklahoma City Thunder minus-10.5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $880 to win $800: Everything that happens in the NBA revolves around LeBron James, including this bet. The Lakers have struggled without James, who is out tonight with a groin injury, and Oklahoma City is a tough place to play. I don't like the Lakers' young players heading into that atmosphere without LeBron.

Throw in the fact that this is also a chance for OKC star Paul George to "justify" his decision to choose the Thunder over L.A. in free agency, and things seem to be lining up for a big home win for the Thunder. I think they go up by double digits early and cover the spread easily.

Current Standings: Keefer (25-19-2, $11,756), Brewer (16-13-1, $12,120), Emerson (1-3, $6,662), Grimala (14-13-1, $5,130)