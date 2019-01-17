Las Vegas Sun

January 17, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Thunder vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The Trail Blazers won 128-119.

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Oklahoma City Thunder minus-10.5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $880 to win $800: Everything that happens in the NBA revolves around LeBron James, including this bet. The Lakers have struggled without James, who is out tonight with a groin injury, and Oklahoma City is a tough place to play. I don't like the Lakers' young players heading into that atmosphere without LeBron. 

Throw in the fact that this is also a chance for OKC star Paul George to "justify" his decision to choose the Thunder over L.A. in free agency, and things seem to be lining up for a big home win for the Thunder. I think they go up by double digits early and cover the spread easily. 

Current Standings: Keefer (25-19-2, $11,756), Brewer (16-13-1, $12,120), Emerson (1-3, $6,662), Grimala (14-13-1, $5,130)

