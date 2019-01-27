Vegas Play of the Day: Florida State at Miami

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Florida State at Miami, Total Over 144, $990 to win $900: Florida State averages 77.7 points per game and is one of the nation’s better 3-point shooting teams. If the Seminoles can make a few shots early, it will set the stage for a high-scoring game.

Miami plays at a slow pace — it ranks 191st out of about 340 teams in pace of play. Yet, it scores a respectable 75.2 points per game, meaning the Hurricanes make the most out of their offensive possessions.

Florida State is a minus-4 point favorite, and the game likely won’t be decided until the final five minutes. That should bring some free throws to extend the game and help push the total over.

Current Standings: Keefer (25-21-2, $11,926), Brewer (16-14-1, $11,570), Emerson (2-3, $7,387), Grimala (14-14-1, $4,250)

