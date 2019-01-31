Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Milwaukee Bucks plus-2.5 at Toronto Raptors: $330 to win $300

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA, but they’ve had some setbacks against other top teams. That includes their last game against Toronto, a 123-116 loss at home, and a 118-112 defeat at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Don’t think Milwaukee hasn’t heard chatter about their losses to fellow championship contenders. Don’t think the Bucks won’t atone for it tonight.

The regular-season finale against the Raptors should bring the best out of the Bucks. And if the Bucks are at their best, they shouldn’t need any points against the Raptors.

They should win outright. Milwaukee didn’t struggle much with Toronto in the first two games of the season series, winning by a total of 20 points.

Tonight’s game should be close, but getting points with the better team is a good proposition.

Current Standings: Keefer (25-21-2, $11,926), Brewer (16-14-2, $11,570), Emerson (2-3, $6,987), Grimala (15-14-1, $5,150)

