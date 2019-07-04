Vegas Play of the Day: PGA Tour’s 3M Open

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

First-round matchup: Keegan Bradley minus-120 vs. Viktor Hovland: $1,080 to win $900

The hype on Viktor Hovland has gone overboard. The recent Oklahoma State golfer has made an impression during his rookie season on the PGA Tour, but let’s not overreact to a few tournaments.

Too late. Hovland is now being priced at virtual pick’em prices against more established golfers that are more dangerous.

It’s easy to understand — to an extent. The 21-year-old might be the future of the sport and is on good form after just missing the top 10 in two of the last three weeks.

But you know who else is in good form? Bradley, who came in second two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship.

The 33-year-old is a proven winner on tour, having four victories including one major, and crushes the ball, which should come in handy in what projects as another birdie-fest. There’s a natural tendency to want to be ahead of the curve and get a strong young player while he’s available at a discount price, but unfortunately, that time has already passed on Hovland.

Maybe consider the less-heralded but just-as-good Collin Morikawa if that’s your aim. Or just fade Hovland, whose prices have grown out of control.

Current Standings: Grimala (1-0, $10,200), Keefer (0-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-0, $10,000), Emerson (0-0, $9,600)

