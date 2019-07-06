Vegas Play of the Day: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Arizona Diamondbacks minus-110 vs. Colorado Rockies: $550 to win $500

No one seems to be able to accept the following truth: The Diamondbacks are better than the Rockies.

Yes, Colorado has the better lineup, the slightly better record and a dominant head-to-head history this season. Don’t get too weighed down all of that.

Arizona has shown more ability and that’s eventually going to wind up reflected on the field and in the standings. The course-correction may have started last night when the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies 8-0 as a minus-160 favorite.

That was a fair line, driven largely by Zack Greinke being on the mound, but this is not. Tonight’s starter for Arizona, Robbie Ray, has been less dependable but he’s also settled down lately.

There’s no question about his talent and he’s likely to continue heading in the right direction. With the better pitcher, home field, and of course, the better team, Arizona should be a bigger favorite.

The Diamondbacks are the best bet on the board in the late games.

Current Standings: Grimala (1-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-0, $10,000), Emerson (0-0, $9,600, Keefer (0-1, $9,920)

