July 12, 2019

Sports betting:

Vegas Play of the Day: Rangers vs. Astros

Gallo

Jeff Chiu / AP

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, center, is congratulated by Rougned Odor, left, and Elvis Andrus after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas Rangers plus-185 vs. Houston Astros, $500 to win $925: The pitching matchup looks like a mismatch in Houston's favor, as ace Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.09 ERA) takes on recently converted reliever Jesse Chavez (3-4, 3.30 ERA). But Chavez has actually been pretty decent since joining the rotation (22.1 innings, 21 strikeouts, eight earned runs), and the Astros' bats looked weak in a 5-0 shutout loss to Texas on Thursday.

I'll take the underdog Rangers and hope Houston's post-All-Star slump continues.

Current Standings: Grimala (1-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-1, $9,560), Emerson (0-1, $9,500), Keefer (1-2, $8,520)

