Vegas Play of the Day: Rangers vs. Astros

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas Rangers plus-185 vs. Houston Astros, $500 to win $925: The pitching matchup looks like a mismatch in Houston's favor, as ace Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.09 ERA) takes on recently converted reliever Jesse Chavez (3-4, 3.30 ERA). But Chavez has actually been pretty decent since joining the rotation (22.1 innings, 21 strikeouts, eight earned runs), and the Astros' bats looked weak in a 5-0 shutout loss to Texas on Thursday.

I'll take the underdog Rangers and hope Houston's post-All-Star slump continues.

Current Standings: Grimala (1-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-1, $9,560), Emerson (0-1, $9,500), Keefer (1-2, $8,520)