Vegas Play of the Day: Braves at Padres

David Zalubowski / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

San Diego Padres minus-110 vs. Atlanta Braves, $440 to win $400: The Braves and Padres are teams of similar strengths. Each has a roster with an up-and-coming star or two, players such as the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr.. And each has a few notable veterans anchoring the lineup — Manny Machado for the Padres and Freddie Freeman for the Braves. Yes, this is the ultimate coin-flip game, where either team could win.

That’s why the Padres are a good pick. They, after all, are playing at home on a Saturday. Home field advantage is great on Saturdays across MLB, and for more than familiarity with the ballpark and batting last. Saturday games are when the stands are packed with fans to create a true hometown feel.

Also, teams from the National League East such as the Braves typical struggle playing on the West Coast, where the time-difference is significant.

Current Standings: Grimala (2-0, $10,725), Brewer (0-1, $9,560), Keefer (2-2, $9,465), Emerson (0-1, $9,300).

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21