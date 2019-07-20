Vegas Play of the Day: Brewers at Diamondbacks

Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Arizona Diamondbacks minus-130 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $390 to win $300: Arizona starter Zack Greinke enters with a 2.95 earned run average. The Diamondbacks have won in six of his last eight starts.

While Greinke isn’t striking out as many batters as he used to, fanning 114 batters in 128 innings pitched, hitters are struggling to do significant damage when they put the ball in play. Case in point: Even though home runs are flying out of MLB ballparks at a record pace, Greinke has yielded just 13 long balls in 20 starts and just three over the past 50 innings. And, four of those home runs came in one outing at the beginning of the season against the Dodgers. Impressive, right?

Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez is making his return from the injured list with arm fatigue. He surely won’t be stretched out to pitch deep into the game, handing the game over to the Milwaukee bullpen, whose relievers have a 4.54 earned run average.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $11,125), Emerson (0-1, $9,300), Brewer (0-2, $8,920), Keefer (2-4, $7,705).

