Vegas Play of the Day: Open Championship third round

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Third-round matchup — Webb Simpson Even money vs. Henrik Stenson: $660 to win $660

The British Open has not gotten off to a strong start for me, which was already readily apparent if you read my Play of the Day from Thursday. There’s no doubt it’s the biggest and most exciting sports event going on, however, so I’m going to keep firing.

For today’s round, I’m going to back a golfer that’s perennially underrated. Simpson hasn’t won a tournament this year, but he has an impressive eight top 20 finishes.

He’s about as consistent as they come and a good bet to finish the last two rounds at Royal Portrush strong. That’s not to take anything away from Henrik Stenson, whom he’s matched up with here.

It’s just hard to believe that Stenson should be favorite against Simpson. The Swede is a little more volatile, and at worst, this price should be minus-110 on both sides.

They’re both coming in at 3-under par and paired together this morning. For my money, Simpson is a little stronger player.

He shouldn’t be the underdog.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $11,125), Emerson (0-1, $9,300), Brewer (0-2, $8,920), Keefer (2-3, $8,365)

